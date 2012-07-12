(Official correction, Kinross says Harbin Y-12-II plane
crashes, not YAK-12 plane)
July 12 A plane chartered by Canada's Kinross
Gold Corp crashed shortly after take-off in the North
African country of Mauritania on Thursday, killing all seven
people on board, the mining company said.
The Harbin Y-12-II military plane was chartered to carry
gold from Kinross's Tasiast mine, located some 300 kilometers
(185 miles) north of the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. It
crashed just after take-off from Nouakchott en route to the
mine.
The company said two pilots, two customs officials and three
contract security guards were killed in the crash. No Kinross
employees were on board.
