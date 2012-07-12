(Official correction, Kinross says Harbin Y-12-II plane crashes, not YAK-12 plane)

July 12 A plane chartered by Canada's Kinross Gold Corp crashed shortly after take-off in the North African country of Mauritania on Thursday, killing all seven people on board, the mining company said.

The Harbin Y-12-II military plane was chartered to carry gold from Kinross's Tasiast mine, located some 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. It crashed just after take-off from Nouakchott en route to the mine.

The company said two pilots, two customs officials and three contract security guards were killed in the crash. No Kinross employees were on board. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)