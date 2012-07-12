* Plane crashed just after takeoff from Nouakchott airport

* Was en route to Tasiast mine

* Plane chartered by Kinross to carry gold

* Witnesses say plane caught fire before crashing

* No Kinross employees were on board (Adds comment from Mauritania armed forces, details)

July 12 A plane chartered by Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold crashed shortly after takeoff in Mauritania on Thursday, killing all seven people on board, the company said.

The Harbin Y-12-II military plane was chartered to carry gold from Kinross's Tasiast mine, located some 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. It crashed after takeoff from Nouakchott en route to the mine.

" The plane crashed inside the Nouakchott airport perimeter just after taking off," s aid C olonel Teyib ould Brahim, a sp okesman for Mauritania's armed forces.

Witnesses said the plane caught fire before crashing but the cause w as not clear.

Kinross said two pilots, two customs officials and three contract security guards were killed in the crash. No Kinross employees were on board.

Kinross, Canada's third largest gold miner, is in the process of expanding t he Tasiast mine, which produced a bout 20 0,000 ounces of gold in 2011 and has proven and probable reserves of abo ut 7. 5 million ounces.

The Toronto-based company acquired the mine through its $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010. K inross booked a massive $2 .94 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge in the fou rth qua rter of 2011 rel ated to tha t acquisition.

Kinross, which also owns mines in the Americas and Russia, expects to produce 2.6 million to 2.8 million gold equivalent ounces in 2012.

Shares of the miner fell 2.25 percent to C$7.82 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange as caution ahead of second-quarter economic growth figures from top metals consumer China weighed on the mar ket's mi ning sector.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Laurent Prieur in Nouakchott; Editing by Peter Galloway)