Aug 25 Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp
said it has suspended operations at its Maricunga gold mine in
Chile, and will lay off 300 employees after a judicial decision
upheld a regulator's move to shut down the water system linked
to the mine.
The environmental authority began a legal process that
sought to close Maricunga's water pumping wells in March.
Kinross said it vigorously opposed the authority's actions
and has various appeals pending with Chile's Environmental
Tribunal.
The company said the suspension of operations at the mine,
originally scheduled for the fourth quarter, was unlikely to
affect its 2016 production and cost forecast.
The Maricunga mine accounted for 8 percent of the company's
total gold production in 2015.
Reuters reported last week, that the company is looking to
retreat from Chile and has put its main assets in it up for
sale, according to people familiar with the process.
Kinross also said it resumed operations at its Tasiast mine
in Mauritania in mid-August, following its temporary suspension
caused by an expatriate work permit issue.
