TORONTO, June 6 Canadian miner Kinross Gold said on Wednesday that workers at its Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania have initiated an unlawful work stoppage, halting mining and processing activity at the operation.

Kinross said management is in discussions with workers in hope of ending the strike. The mine produced about 200,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2011. (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)