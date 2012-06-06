* Mining and processing at Tasiast mine halted
* Mine produced 200,000 oz of gold in 2011
* Kinross shares rise 1.1 pct
By Cameron French
TORONTO, June 6 Canadian miner Kinross Gold
said on Wednesday that workers at its Tasiast gold mine
in Mauritania in West Africa have initiated an unlawful work
stoppage, halting mining and processing activity at the
operation.
Kinross spokesman Steve Mitchell said mining and processing
workers failed to report to work on Monday. About 600 workers
are involved, although not all are on the same shift, he said.
Most are unionized.
"They have raised a number of issues, which are the subject
of current discussions with employee representatives and hope to
get the situation resolved and get people back to work as soon
as possible," he said. Kinross is Canada's third-largest gold
producer by output.
Workers struck briefly at Tasiast in May 2011 over pay and
working conditions, but were back to work in less than a day.
Kinross was seen as vaulting into the gold industry's big
leagues when it acquired the mine as part of its $7.1 billion
takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010.
But the company said earlier this year it would take a $2.9
billion writedown on the acquisition and delay a planned
expansion of Tasiast, due in part to soaring project costs.
The mine holds proven and probable reserve of about 7.5
million ounces and has another 13 million ounces of resources.
It produced 200,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2011, a figure
the company has said should rise more than seven-fold once the
multi-year expansion is completed, sometime after 2014.
Kinross's shares, which plunged 21 percent in January when
the company revealed the Tasiast delay and warned of the
writedown, were up 1.1 percent at C$9.13 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday afternoon.
Barry Allan, an analyst at Mackie Research Capital, said
labor stoppages at remote mines such as Tasiast are not uncommon
and unlikely to rattle shareholders in the short term.
"Clearly, if we establish a legacy of this, it's just going
to put another cloud around Tasiast, but at this point there's
no reason to suggest that," he said.
"I think the bigger nut for Kinross when it comes to Tasiast
is will Tasiast ultimately live up to the high expectations that
Kinross has put on it. Generally, the market has said 'we don't
think so'."
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
