Nov 10 Kinross Gold Corp slid to a deeper net loss in the third quarter on the back of lower margins due to a weaker gold price, results showed on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Kinross said it recorded a net loss of $52.7 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter to end-September compared with a loss of $4.3 million, or nil cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)