July 27 Kinross Gold Corp reported a slightly narrower second-quarter loss on Wednesday as production rose and costs fell at the world's fifth-biggest gold miner.

The Toronto-based miner said it recorded an adjusted net loss of $9.8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $13.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the year-prior period. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)