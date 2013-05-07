UPDATE 6-Oil edges up after Iraq urges extension of OPEC cuts
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
TORONTO May 7 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp reported lower adjusted earnings on Tuesday even as revenue rose.
Net earnings rose to $160.5 million, or 14 cents a share, from $99.6 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $1.01 billion.
Adjusted earnings fell to $170.5 million, or 15 cents a share, from $196.1 million, or 17 cents a share.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: