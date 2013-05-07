TORONTO May 7 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp reported lower adjusted earnings on Tuesday even as revenue rose.

Net earnings rose to $160.5 million, or 14 cents a share, from $99.6 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $1.01 billion.

Adjusted earnings fell to $170.5 million, or 15 cents a share, from $196.1 million, or 17 cents a share.