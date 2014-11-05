Nov 5 Toronto-based miner Kinross Gold Corp
reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, mainly
hurt by a $92.3 million income tax expense.
Kinross reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of
$4.3 million, or breakeven on a per share basis, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $46.9 million,
or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, Canada's fifth-largest gold miner by market
capitalization, said revenue increased 8 percent to $945.7
million.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Vancouver and Anet Josline Pinto
in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)