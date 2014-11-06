(Recasts with CEO interview; adds cost, production outlook)
By Nicole Mordant
Nov 5 Kinross Gold Corp is unlikely to go
ahead with the expansion of its Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania
if the price of gold does not recover from current weaker
levels, Chief Executive Paul Rollinson said on Wednesday.
Kinross, the world's fifth biggest gold producer by output,
is due to make a final decision on the $1.6 billion expansion
next year, possibly by the end of the first quarter.
The expansion is the Toronto-based miner's biggest growth
project, and without it analysts are concerned about Kinross'
growth prospects.
"If today's gold price were to persist I think we would find
it challenging to go ahead because our overriding principle is
balance sheet strength," Rollinson said in an interview.
"We have repeatedly said that we would never let a project
in any way become too big that it might affect the balance
sheet. ... Gold price matters and we are watching it closely,"
he said after Kinross released quarterly results that beat
market expectations.
The price of gold, which plunged 28 percent last
year, has fallen by nearly 10 percent in the past three weeks to
four-year lows. It was last at $1,141.70.
If bullion prices remain low, Kinross could either defer a
development decision on Tasiast for another year or look to
bring in a joint venture partner to help fund the capital
investment, Macquarie analyst Ron Stewart said in am Oct. 29
note to clients.
Without Tasiast "in the asset mix, Kinross' future looks
challenged", he said.
QUARTERLY BEAT, CUTS COST ESTIMATES
Kinross Gold's third-quarter earnings were boosted by higher
production and lower costs. The company also lowered its
forecast for full-year production costs and slightly raised its
production forecast. Its U.S.-listed shares rose 4 percent in
extended trading.
Kinross, which has operations in North and South America,
Africa and Russia, trimmed full-year guidance for all-in
sustaining costs per equivalent ounce of gold sold to $950-$990
from its previous range of $950-$1,050.
It also lowered its capital expenditures for 2014 to $630
million-$650 million from an earlier forecast of $675 million.
Kinross expects full-year output to be at the high end of a
narrowed production forecast range of 2.6 million to 2.7 million
gold equivalent ounces. Previously, it forecast output at 2.5
million to 2.7 million ounces.
In the third quarter, the company produced 701,088 gold
equivalent ounces, up from 687,581 a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Kinross earned 6 cents per share in
the third quarter, beating average analysts' estimates of 4
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kinross reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or zero cents a
share, compared with a profit of $46.9 million, or 4 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Vancouver and Anet
Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Leslie
Adler)