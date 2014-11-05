Nov 5 Kinross Gold Corp will find it
tough to go ahead with the expansion of its Tasiast gold mine if
the gold price does not recover from current weaker levels,
Chief Executive Paul Rollinson said on Wednesday.
"If today's gold price were to persist I think we would find
it challenging to go ahead because our overriding principle is
balance sheet strength," Rollinson said in an interview.
"We have repeatedly said that we would never let a project
in any way become too big that it might affect the balance sheet
... Gold price matters and we are watching it closely," he said.
