April 29 Kinross Gold Corp is pushing
ahead with plans to expand its Tasiast project in Mauritania
with a feasibility study for a 38,000-tonne-per-day mill and
said it expected the initial capital cost for the project to be
about $2.7 billion.
The pre-feasibility study on Tasiast expansion found that
during the first five years of production a 30,000-tonne-per-day
(tpd) mill would be expected to produce an average of about
830,000 ounces of gold per year.
Average cash costs will be about $500 per ounce, the company
said.
The Canadian gold miner acquired the West African project as
part of its $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010.