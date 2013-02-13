BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's Kinross Gold Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as an impairment charge related primarily to its Tasiast project in Mauritania outweighed a boost in revenue.
The gold miner took a $3.21 billion after-tax, non-cash impairment charge, of which Tasiast was responsible for $3.09 billion. The remainder was attributed to the Chirano project in Ghana, which Kinross also acquired as part of its 2010 takeover of Red Back Mining.
Kinross reported a loss of $2.99 billion, or $2.62 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec 31. That compared with a year-ago loss of $2.79 billion, or $2.45.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of $276.5 million, or 24 cents in the quarter, compared with $187.2 million, or 16 cents, in the year-ago period.
Quarterly revenue rose 29 percent to $1.19 billion.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)