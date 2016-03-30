BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Kinross Gold Corp said it would spend $300 million on the first phase of expansion at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania in North Africa.
The first phase of the expansion is expected to increase the mill throughput capacity to 12,000 tonnes per day from 8,000 tonnes per day, the world's fifth biggest gold miner said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.