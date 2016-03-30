March 30 Kinross Gold Corp said it would spend $300 million on the first phase of expansion at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania in North Africa.

The first phase of the expansion is expected to increase the mill throughput capacity to 12,000 tonnes per day from 8,000 tonnes per day, the world's fifth biggest gold miner said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)