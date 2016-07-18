FRANKFURT, July 18 German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion said on Monday it would issue 9.89 million new shares, equivalent to 10 percent of outstanding shares, to partly refinance its acquisition of U.S. firm Dematic.

The deal to buy Dematic for $2.1 billion, excluding certain liabilities, was announced last month.

Kion said 40 percent of the new shares will be placed with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding offer. The remaining 60 percent will be bought by Kion's major shareholder Weichai Power.

Kion did not disclose the price of new shares.

Kion shares closed at 46.43 euros on Monday at their highest level in almost four weeks. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)