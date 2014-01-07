BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
FRANKFURT Jan 7 Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR will sell a 10.8 percent stake in German forklift maker Kion Group AG starting immediately, Goldman said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kion, which listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange about six months ago, is the world's second biggest maker of forklifts after Japan's Toyota.
Bookbuilding for the stake placement of 10,681,388 shares will start immediately, Goldman Sachs said in a statement.
A 10.8 percent stake would be worth about 330 million euros ($450.20 million), according to Reuters data. The stock priced in June at 24 euros per share and closed on Tuesday at 30.75 euros.
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.