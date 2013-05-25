FRANKFURT May 25 Kion Group, the
world's second biggest maker of fork lift trucks, would be ready
for an initial public offering but is not in a rush, German
paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Kion's
chief executive.
Kion, together with its owners Goldman Sachs, buyout
firm KKR and Shandong Heavy, is monitoring
the market for a potential share sale, Kion Chief Executive
Gordon Riske said, according to the paper.
"The situation at the capital market is good ... even though
the sentiment of investors is sometimes volatile," he said, the
paper reported.
A share sale in an initial public offering could be one of
Germany's largest initial public share offers this year.
Reuters reported on May 2, citing people familiar with the
situation, that up to 25 percent of Kion is likely to be listed
in a sale that may value the whole company at around 2.5 billion
euros ($3.2 billion).
Shandong Heavy's unit Weichai in August last year bought a
25 percent stake in Kion for 467 million euros and later secured
the option to increase its stake to one third as part of an IPO.
German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, also citing the
Kion CEO, that the cooperation with Weichai is improving Kion's
access to the Chinese market.
Kion would use the money from a share sale to expand, Riske
said, according to the magazine. ($1 = 0.7734 euros)