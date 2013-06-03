* Kion says KKR, Goldman to remain invested
* Says Weichai to raise stake to 30 pct from 25 pct
* Enterprise value at more than 5 bln euros - sources
* Kion to sell new shares for 500 mln euros in IPO - sources
FRANKFURT, June 3 Kion Group, the
world's second-biggest forklift truck maker, is preparing a
stock market flotation in Frankfurt, joining a growing list of
German companies taking advantage of more buoyant market
conditions.
The Wiesbaden, Germany-based group follows real estate firm
LEG, chemicals maker Evonik and broadcaster
RTL, which have all successfully listed in Frankfurt
this year on the back of a rally in European stock markets
.
Kion, a former unit of industrial gases group Linde AG
which trails Toyota Industries Corp by global
sales, said on Monday it was seeking a listing on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange, without saying how much of the
company would be sold, the price of the shares or when it aimed
to list.
Its main shareholders, buyout firm KKR and the
private equity arm of Goldman Sachs, will remain invested
in the company, it said. It gave no reason for the flotation,
which two people familiar with the matter had said in March was
being planned.
Shareholder Weichai Power, a unit of China's
Shandong Heavy Industry Group, will increase its stake to 30
percent from 25 percent ahead of the initial public offering
(IPO).
Kion, whose brands include Linde and STILL, is market leader
in western Europe with a 36 percent share and has invested
heavily to expand in China and India. It said it had grown to
become China's leading non-domestic supplier, the No.2 player in
India and market leader in eastern Europe.
CAPITAL INCREASE
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters Kion's
enterprise value was more than 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion).
One of them said its value excluding debt and pension
obligations was closer to 3.5 billion euros.
The two people said the transaction would flush about 1
billion euros of capital into Kion's coffers, of which 400
million euros would come from Weichai's stake hike, 500 million
from a capital increase and about 100 million from a
debt-for-equity swap by KKR and Goldman Sachs.
KKR and Goldman Sachs bought Kion from Linde in 2006.
Weichai Power bought a quarter of it for more than 730 million
euros last year, in what was the largest-ever investment in
Germany by a Chinese company.
Kion last week said its first-quarter revenue slipped by 4.2
percent to 1.09 billion euros, partly due to the recent sale of
its Hydraulics business. Core operating profit (EBITDA) margin
was 0.2 percentage points wider than a year earlier, at 15.5
percent, and its net debt stood at 1.82 billion euros.
The company plans to join the "Prime Standard" segment of
the Frankfurt exchange, whose tougher disclosure rules than the
all-share market are designed to appeal to international
investors.
Goldman Sachs and KKR are acting as joint global
coordinators for the IPO, together with Deutsche Bank
and Morgan Stanley, joint bookrunners. Co-lead managers
are BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Societe
Generale and UniCredit.