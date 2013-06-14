* Offer period runs June 17-June 26, market debut June 28
* Move will strengthen equity capital by 953 mln eur
* Majority shareholders Goldman Sachs, KKR remain invested
* Weichai Power to raise stake to 30 pct from 25 pct
FRANKFURT, June 14 Kion Group, the
world's second-biggest forklift truck maker, unveiled a price
range of 24 euros to 30 euros per share for its June 28 stock
market debut, seeking to take advantage of buoyant market
conditions.
Real estate firm LEG, chemicals maker Evonik
and broadcaster RTL have listed in Frankfurt
this year, on the back of a rally in European shares.
At the mid-point of the price range, Kion would have an
equity value of 2.67 billion euros (US$3.56 billion), the
Wiesbaden, Germany-based company said in a statement on Friday.
Kion, a former unit of industrial gases group Linde AG
, hopes to raise 953 million euros from new and
existing investors, based on the middle of the price range.
Of that total, 535 million euros would come from new
investors, while big shareholder Weichai Power, a
unit of China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group, would kick in a
further 369 million euros as it raises its stake to 30 percent
from 25 percent.
If all shares including over allotment shares are placed,
Kion's free float would be 20 percent, the company said, adding
that the offer period would begin on Monday and run through June
26.
After the transaction, half of the company's shares would
remain in the hands of financial investors KKR and the
private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
Kion, whose brands include Linde and STILL, is market leader
in western Europe with a 36 percent share and has invested
heavily to expand in China and India. It said it had grown to
become China's leading non-domestic supplier, the No. 2 player
in India and market leader in eastern Europe.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to reduce Kion's
borrowing, Chief Executive Officer Gordon Riske said. Net debt
was 1.82 billion euros at the end of the first quarter,
according to the IPO prospectus.
"This will provide the basis for us to drive ahead with our
global growth, with greater room to manoeuvre," Riske said.