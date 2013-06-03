BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
FRANKFURT, June 3 Kion Group, the world's second-biggest maker of forklift trucks behind Toyota Industries Corp, said it was preparing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
It said on Monday that its main shareholders, funds advised or controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Goldman Sachs, would remain invested.
Strategic anchor investor Weichai Power will increase its stake in Kion to 30 percent ahead of the offering, it said.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.