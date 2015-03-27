BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 27 Shares in German forklift truck maker Kion, being sold by Goldman Sachs and KKR, may be priced at Thursday's market close of 38.15 euros ($41) a share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Friday.
"The original price guidance was 37 euros to market close. but the guidance has just been updated and orders below market close risk losing out," the person said.
Goldman Sachs and buyout group KKR said on Thursday that they are divesting their remainig stake of 13.9 percent in Kion. ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Framke and Christoph Steitz)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing