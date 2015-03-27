FRANKFURT, March 27 Shares in German forklift truck maker Kion, being sold by Goldman Sachs and KKR, may be priced at Thursday's market close of 38.15 euros ($41) a share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Friday.

"The original price guidance was 37 euros to market close. but the guidance has just been updated and orders below market close risk losing out," the person said.

Goldman Sachs and buyout group KKR said on Thursday that they are divesting their remainig stake of 13.9 percent in Kion. ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Framke and Christoph Steitz)