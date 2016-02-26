DUBAI Feb 26 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, will meet fixed-income investors from Tuesday in preparation for a potential dollar bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Friday.

The company, which has a "Baa3/BBB-" investment grade credit rating, has selected BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC and J.P. Morgan as arrangers for the roadshow and a dollar bond could follow subject to market conditions, the document said.

The first meeting will be in Singapore, with the next in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The roadshow then moves to London on Thursday and Friday before concluding that day in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Archana Shankar; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Goodman)