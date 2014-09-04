BRIEF-NZX regulation places trading halt on Works Finance (NZ)'s debt securities
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 4 Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) said on Thursday it received approval from the country's central bank to increase its stake in Burgan Bank by 5 percent.
A bourse filing by KIPCO added that its direct and indirect stake in the Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets currently stands at 57.94 percent.
The statement did not indicate when the stake increase would be completed. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by David French)
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 20 Shareholder activists are pushing back against a major business trade group's request that the White House use its influence on the U.S. securities regulator to make it harder to get governance, political or environmental issues onto corporate ballots, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.