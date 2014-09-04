DUBAI, Sept 4 Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) said on Thursday it received approval from the country's central bank to increase its stake in Burgan Bank by 5 percent.

A bourse filing by KIPCO added that its direct and indirect stake in the Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets currently stands at 57.94 percent.

The statement did not indicate when the stake increase would be completed. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by David French)