KUWAIT Nov 1 Kuwait Projects Co. , the country's largest investment firm, reported a 73-percent decline in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, after booking a one-time gain in the same period last year.

The company, known as KIPCO, said it made a profit of 7.1 million dinars ($25.9 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 26.5 million dinars a year earlier.

Last year, KIPCO recorded a gain from the sale of it 39.2 percent stake in Gulf Insurance Co. to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holding for $208.6 million.

Consolidated assets fell 3 percent to 5.49 billion in the quarter, KIPCO said in a statement.

KIPCO did not provide third-quarter revenue figures. It said nine-month revenues decreased 9 percent to 265 million dinars.

