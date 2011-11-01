MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
(Updates with details)
KUWAIT Nov 1 Kuwait Projects Co. , the country's largest investment firm, reported a 73-percent decline in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, after booking a one-time gain in the same period last year.
The company, known as KIPCO, said it made a profit of 7.1 million dinars ($25.9 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 26.5 million dinars a year earlier.
Last year, KIPCO recorded a gain from the sale of it 39.2 percent stake in Gulf Insurance Co. to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holding for $208.6 million.
Consolidated assets fell 3 percent to 5.49 billion in the quarter, KIPCO said in a statement.
KIPCO did not provide third-quarter revenue figures. It said nine-month revenues decreased 9 percent to 265 million dinars.
(Reporting by Eman Goma; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.