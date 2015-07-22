DUBAI, July 22 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a 17.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 13.4 million dinars ($44.2 million), compared with 11.4 million dinars in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.3030 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)