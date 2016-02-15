DUBAI Feb 15 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, reported a
10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
KIPCO made a net profit of 15.8 million dinars ($52.9
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 14.3 million
dinars in the year earlier period, according to a statement.
The regional investment house, with stakes in media,
industrial, financial and real estate companies, will pay a cash
dividend for 2015 of 25 percent, equivalent to 0.025 dinars per
share, it added. This is in line with the payout for 2014.
($1 = 0.2985 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)