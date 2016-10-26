DUBAI Oct 26 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company,
reported a 2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on
Wednesday.
The firm made a net profit of 12.0 million dinars ($39.6
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 11.8 million
dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse filing.
KIPCO is a regional investment house with interests in
media, industrials, finance and real estate.
The company said in a separate emailed statement it had
recently repaid a $500 million bond, issued in 2009, with the
repayment to result in an annual interest saving of around 6
million dinars.
Construction had begun on its $2.0-$2.5 billion real estate
project in Kuwait, which has been downsized by around half from
its original estimated cost, Tawfiq al-Jarrah, executive
director of the Hessah Al Mubarak scheme, said at a press
conference on Sept. 25.
The mixed-use project, previously valued at $5 billion, was
scaled down after an earlier estimate did not take into account
the area for infrastructure and services required by the
government, Jarrah said at the time.
($1 = 0.3032 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)