DUBAI, April 26 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, citing higher revenue at its core subsidiaries for the increase.

KIPCO made a net profit of 13.5 million dinars ($44.8 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 12 million dinars in the year earlier period, the company said in a bourse statement.

KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies.

Total operating revenue climbed 17 percent year on year to 164.4 million dinars.

Its vice-chairman said in March that the company expected revenue growth to pick up in 2016 towards a high single-digit percentage, up from 4 percent last year, aided by the performance of its core businesses including Burgan Bank and pay-TV operator OSN.

