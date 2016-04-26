DUBAI, April 26 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company,
reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on
Tuesday, citing higher revenue at its core subsidiaries for the
increase.
KIPCO made a net profit of 13.5 million dinars ($44.8
million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 12 million
dinars in the year earlier period, the company said in a bourse
statement.
KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media,
industrial, financial and real estate companies.
Total operating revenue climbed 17 percent year on year to
164.4 million dinars.
Its vice-chairman said in March that the company expected
revenue growth to pick up in 2016 towards a high single-digit
percentage, up from 4 percent last year, aided by the
performance of its core businesses including Burgan Bank and
pay-TV operator OSN.
($1 = 0.3017 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)