NEW YORK Oct 27 Kirby Corp (KEX.N), the largest inland barge operator in the United States, said on Thursday most of the crude it moves on barges were under contract and not available on the spot market.

Kirby's head Joe Pyne said that the volumes of heavy Canadian crude and Eagle Ford Shale moving to Baton Rouge are sustainable but did not supply volumes. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)

