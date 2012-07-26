BRIEF-Oceaneering announces Rod Larson to succeed Kevin Mcevoy as CEO
NEW YORK, July 26 Kirby Corp, the nation's largest inland tank barge operation, said on Thursday it had moved four tank barges and two tugs from the New York Harbor region to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Speaking at the second quarter conference call, a company spokesman said that the charge for the move was included in the quarterly results and that the move was due to weak demand in the New York Harbor. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.
* Carver Bancorp Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lhl7jF) Further company coverage: