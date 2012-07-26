NEW YORK, July 26 Kirby Corp, the nation's largest inland tank barge operation, said on Thursday it had moved four tank barges and two tugs from the New York Harbor region to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Speaking at the second quarter conference call, a company spokesman said that the charge for the move was included in the quarterly results and that the move was due to weak demand in the New York Harbor. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)