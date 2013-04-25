HOUSTON, April 25 Growing demand to move crude
oil via barge along U.S. coastlines could spur construction of
new barge capacity, Kirby Corp Chief Financial Officer
David Grzebinski told analysts on Thursday.
Kirby, the largest U.S. barge operator, has been building
barges, but largely to replace old ones, as well as adding to
its fleet via acquisitions.
Grzebinski told analysts that the company is in
conversations with several customers "about potentially building
new equipment."
"I would anticipate that the industry would need to build
some new capacity here in the near term," he said.