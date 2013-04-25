By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, April 25 Growing demand to move crude
oil via barge along U.S. coastlines could spur construction of
new barge capacity, Kirby Corp Chief Financial Officer
David Grzebinski told analysts on Thursday.
Kirby, the largest U.S. barge operator, has been building
barges, but largely to replace old ones, as well as adding to
its fleet via acquisitions.
Grzebinski told analysts during the company's first-quarter
earnings conference call that Kirby is in conversations with
several customers "about potentially building new equipment."
"I would anticipate that the industry would need to build
some new capacity here in the near term," he said.
The company transports refined products, crude and chemicals
both inland and along coastlines, but the coastal business is
growing as refiners and others increasingly seek to move inland
U.S. and Canadian crude to refining hubs along the coasts.
First-quarter earnings reached $56.6 million, or $1 per
share, compared to $50.9 million, or 91 cents per share, in the
same period of 2012. Chief Executive Joe Pyne said demand growth
for coastal movements of crude and condensate drove the
improvement.
On Monday Tesoro Corp and supply system provider
Savage Companies announced plans to build a new crude-by-rail
and marine offloading facility in southwest Washington State
that would allow the refiner to move more cheap North American
crude to its West Coast refineries.
Grzebinski said such shipping demand is growing with an
aging fleet to move it.
"I would characterize it as more opportunities for new build
equipment because of increased volumes and an aging fleet than
through acquisitions," he said when asked about buying more
barge shippers.
Grzebinski also said that newbuild orders placed now for
larger units likely wouldn't see the vessel delivered until
2015, while smaller barges can be built faster. But bigger units
that can haul 100,000 to 150,000 barrels or more are in higher
demand.
Pyne added that shipping rates also would have to increase
to justify new equipment construction.
Unrelated to the company's results, Pyne noted explosions on
two unmanned Kirby barges on the Mobile River in Alabama late
Wednesday. He said the natural gasoline tank barges were being
cleaned at a shipyard when the explosions happened, leaving
three people hurt.
"Kirby is fully engaged working with the Coast Guard in
determining cause of this incident," Pyne said.