* Sees July-Sept EPS of $0.90 vs est. $0.86
* Shares up 4 pct in extended trading
Sept 19 Kirby Corp , the largest inland
tank barge operator in the United States, raised its
third-quarter profit outlook on higher utilization and rates for
its fleet.
Houston-based Kirby expects July-September net earnings to
exceed 90 cents a share, compared with its prior view of 82-87
cents. Analysts were expecting 86 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Increased petrochemical production encouraged by low
natural gas prices has led to strong utilization levels in
Kirby's petrochemical fleet," Chief Executive Joe Pyne said.
Kirby shares were up 4 percent in extended trading. The
stock closed at $57.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)