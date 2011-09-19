* Sees July-Sept EPS of $0.90 vs est. $0.86

* Shares up 4 pct in extended trading

Sept 19 Kirby Corp , the largest inland tank barge operator in the United States, raised its third-quarter profit outlook on higher utilization and rates for its fleet.

Houston-based Kirby expects July-September net earnings to exceed 90 cents a share, compared with its prior view of 82-87 cents. Analysts were expecting 86 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Increased petrochemical production encouraged by low natural gas prices has led to strong utilization levels in Kirby's petrochemical fleet," Chief Executive Joe Pyne said.

Kirby shares were up 4 percent in extended trading. The stock closed at $57.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)