March 15 Inland barge pricing and utilization have returned to their pre-recession peaks, as crude oil production rises and weak natural gas prices boost petrochemical volumes, said the chief executive of Kirby Corp , the top U.S. inland barge operator.

Kirby, which owns about a fourth of the United States' inland water barges -- flat-bottomed boats that carry petrochemicals, gasoline and fertilizers -- is benefiting from decade-low prices of gas, the feedstock of the petrochemical industry.

As petrochemical production increases, volumes transported by barges to both domestic consumers and export terminals rise.

"We're kind of back at peak pricing, peak utilization levels (seen at the end of 2007, beginning of 2008)," Joseph Payne said at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Defense Conference on Thursday.

This is in sharp contrast to the overall state of the marine transportation industry, which has been bogged down by oversupply of ships and tightening credit.

"(Factors) that have propelled the tank barge industry to full utilization levels have to do with energy -- low natural gas prices... and liquids that come out of shale formations, principally in South Texas," the Payne said.

The $3.88 billion company started out as an oil and gas explorer almost a century ago. in the last couple of years, it has gained from a surge in oil production from shale fields, which are being tapped using the hydraulic fracturing technique.

Shares of Houston-based Kirby, whose peers include oil major Marathon Oil Corp and privately held American Commercial Lines, have gained more than 25 percent of their value in the last one year.

The Dow Jones U.S. Marine Transportation Index is up just about 1 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)