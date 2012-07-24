SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 24 Japan's Kirin
Holdings Ltd has hired Deutsche Bank to
examine all options as it prepares to defend its interest in
Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Kirin owns a near 15 percent stake in F&N, the
second-biggest holder behind Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
.
Last week, companies linked to a Thai billionaire agreed to
pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to buy stakes in F&N and its
affiliate Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) from OCBC. That
forced Dutch brewer and APB shareholder Heineken to
launch a counter-bid for APB.
"All options are on the table," said one of the sources with
direct knowledge of the deal. "As a major shareholder of F&N
they have a lot more say," the source added.
The sources were not authorised to speak to the media. Kirin
declined to comment, while Deutsche Bank was not available for
an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar an Denny Thomas; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)