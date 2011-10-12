TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Wednesday that the way had been cleared for its $2.6 billion purchase of 50.45 percent of Brazililan beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol, after a Sao Paulo court threw out a temporary injunction halting the deal.

"Our way is clear for the PMI (post merger integration)," a spokeswoman said.

Kirin declined to comment on media reports that it may buy the remaining stake in Schincariol to silence minority shareholders, who have taken Kirin to court over the deal, claiming the sale violated their right of first refusal for the shares. That case is still ongoing. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)