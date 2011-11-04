UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
TOKYO Nov 4 Japan's Kirin said on Friday it would pay 2.35 billion reais, or 105 billion yen ($1.35 billion), to buy out the minority shareholders in Brazil's Schincariol, making the beverage maker a fully owned subsidiary.
Kirin said it completed a stock purchase agreement to acquire outstanding quotas of Jadangil Participacoes e Representacoes Ltda, which holds 49.54 percent of Schincariol.
A source in the negotiations had told Reuters that Kirin had struck a deal to buy out the minority stakeholders. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Writing by Edmund Klamann)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.