TOKYO Nov 4 Japan's Kirin said on Friday it would pay 2.35 billion reais, or 105 billion yen ($1.35 billion), to buy out the minority shareholders in Brazil's Schincariol, making the beverage maker a fully owned subsidiary.

Kirin said it completed a stock purchase agreement to acquire outstanding quotas of Jadangil Participacoes e Representacoes Ltda, which holds 49.54 percent of Schincariol.

A source in the negotiations had told Reuters that Kirin had struck a deal to buy out the minority stakeholders. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Writing by Edmund Klamann)