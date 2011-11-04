* Kirin to pay $1.4 bln for 49.54 pct of Schincariol

* Will own 100 pct of Brazil's No.2 beermaker after move

* Legal opposition to purchase has been dropped

* Kirin shares up 0.6 pct vs 1.3 pct rise in Nikkei (Adds detail)

By James Topham

TOKYO, Nov 4 Japan's Kirin Holdings Company Co said on Friday it would pay $1.4 billion to buy out minority shareholders in Brazilian drinks maker Schincariol, cementing its hold on the company that is its first foray into the fast-growing South American economy.

A highly competitive and shrinking home market has forced Kirin and rival Asahi Group Holdings to look abroad for profit growth, though recently they have homed in on relatively small firms amid a lack of big targets.

The 105 billion payment to buy the remaining 49.54 percent of Schincariol, Brazil's No.2 beer and No.3 soft drinks maker, follows its $2.6 billion purchase in August of a 50.45 percent stake.

Jadangil Participacoes e Representacoes Ltda, the holding company which holds 49.54 percent of Schincariol, had questioned the sale of control of Schincariol to Kirin in Brazilian courts, but Kirin said two sides had settled the dispute.

Kirin plans to put a new management structure in place at Schincariol in January 2012 and expects to consolidate the Brazilian firm's financial results in the first quarter of that year.

Japan's beer market has shrunk more than 15 percent in terms of shipment volumes during the last decade as the population ages and drinkers opt for cheaper alcoholic beverages.

Kirin will fund the purchase with cash on hand and loans.

Shares of Kirin edged up 0.6 percent in morning trade on Friday, underperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei . ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)