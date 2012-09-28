UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Kirin Holdings has not made a decision to sell its 15 percent stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, but it is talking to the Thai group led by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"Kirin has not made a decision to sell," one of the sources told Reuters, adding the Japanese group has held talks with the Thais about the stake.
Earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported Kirin was expected to sell its stake in F&N for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion).
Thai Beverage Pcl and TCC Assets Ltd, which together have 30.7 percent of F&N, have made a $7.2 billion offer to buy out the remaining shareholders. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singaopore and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources