BRIEF-Uqm Technologies announces strategic alliance with Meritor
* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market
May 16 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says a China-based unit BEAUNET CORPORATION LTD to form capital and business alliance with a China-based online selling company Vipshop Holdings Ltd
* Says BEAUNET CORPORATION LTD to issue preferred stock to Vipshop International Holdings Limited, which is the interim holding company of Vipshop Holdings Ltd, in June
* Says two firms to cooperate on Japanese goods selling in China via E-commercial
Source text in Japanese:t.im/14aj1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market
* Magellan midstream reports higher fourth-quarter financial results
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: