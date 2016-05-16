May 16 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says a China-based unit BEAUNET CORPORATION LTD to form capital and business alliance with a China-based online selling company Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Says BEAUNET CORPORATION LTD to issue preferred stock to Vipshop International Holdings Limited, which is the interim holding company of Vipshop Holdings Ltd, in June

* Says two firms to cooperate on Japanese goods selling in China via E-commercial

Source text in Japanese:t.im/14aj1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)