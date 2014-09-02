WELLINGTON, Sept 3 New Zealand department store operator Kirkaldie and Stains expects to post a pre-tax loss of around NZ$1.1 million ($914,320) in its retail operations for the year ended Aug. 31, the company said on Wednesday.

While this would be less than a NZ$1.8 million loss posted a year ago, the firm said its directors would consider whether to recognise any impairment of fixed assets and intangible assets related to its retail operations.

Kirkcaldie and Stains said expected the pre-tax profit from leasing operations from a property is it planning to sell would come in around NZ$1 million.

(1 US dollar = 1.2031 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford)