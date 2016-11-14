(Adds closing share prices, Yamana Gold and Glass Lewis
statements)
VANCOUVER Nov 14 Kirkland Lake Gold
shares rose sharply on Monday on speculation there might be
another bid for the Canadian gold miner which has rejected three
offers, but at least one potential buyer said it would not jump
into the fray.
Kirkland's stock climbed as much as 9 percent, partly
boosted as well by the possibility that its planned takeover of
Newmarket Gold Inc, which had put its stock under
pressure, will be voted down.
Reuters reported on Friday that South Africa's Gold Fields
Ltd and Canada's Silver Standard Resources Inc
have made three joint bids for Kirkland Lake and recently
sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion ($1 billion).
Both Kirkland Lake and Gold Fields later confirmed the
report.
Kirkland has rejected all three bids, saying they are "not
financially superior" to its own plan to acquire Newmarket, a
small Australia-focused miner, for about C$1 billion in stock.
Three sources familiar with the bidding process told Reuters
last week it is possible new bidders may enter the fray, noting
companies such as Yamana Gold Inc and Hecla Mining Co
have assets in the area where Kirkland Lake operates.
A Yamana spokeswoman said it has no interest in making a
bid. Hecla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kirkland Lake said in a statement on Monday that the
majority of shareholders it had spoken with believed its planned
acquisition of Newmarket "represents a clear and compelling
opportunity to create sustained, long-term value."
Kirkland Lake and Newmarket shareholders are due to vote on
their combination on Nov. 25. At least two-thirds of Kirkland
Lake shareholders and half of Newmarket's need to back the
transaction for it to succeed.
Investor advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended
to shareholders of Kirkland Lake and Newmarket that they vote
for the deal. Their recommendations came out before Reuters
revealed the value of the Kirkland Lake bid and the identity of
the bidders.
A Glass Lewis spokesman said on Monday it was not planning
to change its position now but would monitor the situation and
could update it prior to the Nov. 25 meeting "if the situation
warrants".
In a note to clients, Scotiabank said it saw "a low
likelihood" the Kirkland Lake-Newmarket deal has enough
shareholder backing.
Shares in Kirkland Lake, a mid-sized producer operating four
gold mines and two mills in a bullion-rich belt of northeastern
Ontario, ended at C$8.49, up 5.6 percent, after having touched
C$8.83. Newmarket shares ended 3.9 percent higher at C$3.49.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and John Tilak in
Toronto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)