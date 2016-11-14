BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Yamana Gold Inc has "no interest" in making a bid for fellow Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold, Yamana said on Monday in an emailed response to a question from Reuters.
Kirkland Lake has rejected three joint bids from South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc. That has lead to market speculation that a higher bid may emerge for Kirkland Lake, possibly from miners with interests in the Kirkland Lake area, such as Yamana.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
