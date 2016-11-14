Nov 14 Yamana Gold Inc has "no interest" in making a bid for fellow Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold, Yamana said on Monday in an emailed response to a question from Reuters.

Kirkland Lake has rejected three joint bids from South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc. That has lead to market speculation that a higher bid may emerge for Kirkland Lake, possibly from miners with interests in the Kirkland Lake area, such as Yamana.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Marguerita Choy)