March 13 Gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold Inc posted a higher quarterly profit helped in part by a rise in gold production, but the company lowered its fiscal year 2012 production outlook.

The company, which is located on the Southern Abitibi gold belt, now sees 2012 gold production of 100,000-105,000 ounces, down from its prior view of 120,000-140,000 ounces.

For November-January the company earned C$13.6 million ($13.69 million), or 19 Canadian cents a share, up from C$4.2 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Production rose about 15 percent to 23,241 ounces of gold. Production costs were up at C$793 per ounce from C$743 per ounce, a year ago.

The company raised its production forecast for fiscal years 2014-2016 to 250,000-300,000 ounces per year, from 210,000-240,000 ounces per year due to mine expansion.

The company's current focus is on expanding production from the South Mine Complex.

Shares of the Kirkland Lake, Ontario-based company closed at C$15.27 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9935 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)