July 5 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :

* Fiscal 2012 year end results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says cash flows generated from operating activities were $51.2 million for the year

* Says production for the quarter was 27,496 ounces

* Says fiscal 2013 production is expected to range from 180,000 - 200,000 ounces of gold

* Says total of 23,702 ounces of gold were sold in quarter