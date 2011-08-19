* Q2 loss $0.02/shr vs est EPS $0.02
* Shares down 3 pct
(Follows alerts)
Aug 19 Kirkland's Inc reported a
surprise quarterly loss, hurt by lower same-store sales, and the
home accessories retailer gave a disappointing third-quarter
outlook, sending its shares down 3 percent in early trading.
Kirkland's, whose rivals include Bed Bath & Beyond
and Cost Plus , said the net loss for the second quarter
was $0.5 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a profit of
$3.3 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose marginally to $89.7 million.
"Our second-quarter sales and margin results were less than
(what) we had expected," Chief Executive Robert Alderson said in
a statement.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 2 cents a share
on revenue of $91.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects to lose as much in the third
quarter as it did in the second quarter, while analysts on an
average were expecting earnings of 7 cents a share,
"Recent economic tumult may further impact consumer
sentiment and spending in the back half," Alderson added.
Shares of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company were down 3
percent at $8.10 in early trade on Friday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)