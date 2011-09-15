GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Italy's Eni and its exploration partner, Japan's Inpex Corp , have started marketing crude from their new Kitan oilfield in the Timor Sea, trade sources said on Thursday.
The companies are in talks with Asian refiners, offering the first 300,000 barrels of light sweet Kitan crude for October loading, they said, adding that a November-lifting parcel was also available. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years