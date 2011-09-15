SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Italy's Eni and its exploration partner, Japan's Inpex Corp , have started marketing crude from their new Kitan oilfield in the Timor Sea, trade sources said on Thursday.

The companies are in talks with Asian refiners, offering the first 300,000 barrels of light sweet Kitan crude for October loading, they said, adding that a November-lifting parcel was also available. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)