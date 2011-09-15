(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Italy's Eni and its exploration partner, Japan's Inpex Corp , have started marketing crude from their new Kitan oilfield in the Timor Sea, trade sources said on Thursday.

The companies are in talks with Asian refiners, offering the first 300,000 barrels of light sweet Kitan crude for October loading, they said, adding that a November-lifting parcel was also available.

The companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

The addition is welcomed as Asia struggles to meet rapid demand growth amid declining production, and as Japan's consumption of direct-burning crude for power generation rises after an earthquake in March damaged nuclear plants.

New crudes are usually sold at lower values compared with their counterparts as production takes time to stabilise while refiners need to test samples to check for contaminants, assess its oil products yields and obtain approval to process the grade.

Eni said earlier that the field will start production in early fourth quarter with output peaking at between 35,000 and 40,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Kitan is expected to have an API gravity of 56.7, 0.07 percent sulphur and yield about 40 percent light products.

The crude could also yield about 10 percent each of gasoil and kerosene, one of the sources said.

The oilfield, located about 170 km from the southeast coast of Timor-Leste and 550 km northwest of Darwin, Australia, is projected to have a lifespan of about seven years, Eni said on its website.

Eni is the operator, with a 40 percent stake, while Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp owns 35 percent. Talisman Energy Inc holds the rest.