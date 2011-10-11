(Adds buyer)
SINGAPORE Oct 11 Italy's Eni sold the
first cargo of light sweet Kitan crude from its new field in the
Timor Sea to an unnamed oil major for processing at a Singapore
refinery, trade sources said on Tuesday.
The producer has provisionally booked oil tanker Alberta to
load 300,000 barrels of Kitan on Oct. 21 and it will head to
Singapore, a shipping fixture showed.
Eni sold the cargo on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to
dated Brent although the differential was not immediately
available, traders said.
ExxonMobil bought the cargo, they said, although this could
not be confirmed.
New crudes are usually more cheaply as production takes time
to stabilise and refiners need to test samples to check for
contaminants, assess oil products yields and obtain approval to
process the grade.
Eni said on Oct. 10 that it started production at East
Timor's Kitan field, between Timor-Leste and Australia, and that
it aims to reach peak production of 40,000 barrels of oil per
day.
The Italian explorer operates the Kitan field with a 40
percent interest while INPEX Timor Sea has a 35 percent stake
and Talisman Resources has 25 percent in the joint
venture. The field is about 240 km south of the Timor-Leste
capital of Dili and 550 km north of Darwin in Australia.
Eni and Inpex started marketing the crude last month.
Kitan is expected to have an API gravity of 56.7, 0.07
percent sulphur and a light products yield at about 40 percent.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)