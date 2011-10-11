(Adds buyer)

SINGAPORE Oct 11 Italy's Eni sold the first cargo of light sweet Kitan crude from its new field in the Timor Sea to an unnamed oil major for processing at a Singapore refinery, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The producer has provisionally booked oil tanker Alberta to load 300,000 barrels of Kitan on Oct. 21 and it will head to Singapore, a shipping fixture showed.

Eni sold the cargo on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to dated Brent although the differential was not immediately available, traders said.

ExxonMobil bought the cargo, they said, although this could not be confirmed.

New crudes are usually more cheaply as production takes time to stabilise and refiners need to test samples to check for contaminants, assess oil products yields and obtain approval to process the grade.

Eni said on Oct. 10 that it started production at East Timor's Kitan field, between Timor-Leste and Australia, and that it aims to reach peak production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

The Italian explorer operates the Kitan field with a 40 percent interest while INPEX Timor Sea has a 35 percent stake and Talisman Resources has 25 percent in the joint venture. The field is about 240 km south of the Timor-Leste capital of Dili and 550 km north of Darwin in Australia.

Eni and Inpex started marketing the crude last month.

Kitan is expected to have an API gravity of 56.7, 0.07 percent sulphur and a light products yield at about 40 percent.

