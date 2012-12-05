(Corrects to remove incorrect tag in headline)

Dec 5 Dec 5 KIT digital Inc : * Group led by former chairman and CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman extends revised

acquisition offer to KIT digital board of directors * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says submitted a revised, non-binding offer letter in a

customary format to the KIT digital's board * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says lowered indicative offer to acquire KIT digital to a

range of $1.35-$1.70 per share * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman- in absence of a response by December 12, "we will

evaluate other options available to US" (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)