Dec 5 Dec 5 KIT digital Inc
* Group led by former chairman and CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman
extends revised
acquisition offer to KIT digital board of directors
* Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says submitted a revised, non-binding
offer letter in a
customary format to the KIT digital's board
* Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says lowered indicative offer to acquire
KIT digital to a
range of $1.35-$1.70 per share
* Kaleil Isaza Tuzman- in absence of a response by December 12,
"we will
evaluate other options available to US"
